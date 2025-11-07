Live
Sidharth Malhotra welcomes Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to the ‘parenthood club’
Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra joined the long list of Bollywood stars celebrating the arrival of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s baby boy.
The ‘Shershaah’ actor took to social media to extend his heartfelt wishes to the new parents, warmly welcoming them to what he fondly called the “parenthood club.” On Friday, Sidharth took to his Instagram stories and re-shared the couple’s announcement post, writing, “Congratulations @vickykaushal09 & @katrinakaif Welcome to the parenthood club” followed by heart emojis.
Sidharth’s wife and actress Kiara Advani also joined in to share her happiness, congratulating Katrina and Vicky on embracing parenthood. She sent her love to the new family of three, writing, “Hearties congratulations mama and papa! #Classof2025.”
Notably, Sidharth Malhotra had worked with Katrina Kaif in the 2016 romantic drama, “Baar Baar Dekho.” Produced by Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar, the film followed the story of Jai, portrayed by Sidharth, a mathematics professor who starts having visions of his future. These unexpected glimpses compelled him to reflect on his life choices and reassess his relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Diya, played by Katrina Kaif.
On the other hand, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal shared screen space in the film “Govinda Naam Mera.” The duo also featured in the 2018 anthology “Lust Stories,” although they appeared in different segments of the project.
On November 7, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the arrival of their baby boy by sharing the joyous news on Instagram. The couple posted a heartfelt greeting card that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.” They kept the caption simple, writing, “Blessed. Om.”
Earlier, on September 23, 2025, the duo had revealed their pregnancy through a joint post on social media, which featured a Polaroid-style photo of the couple, with Katrina lovingly holding her baby bump.