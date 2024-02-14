Live
Just In
Singer Mallika Rajput (Vijay Lakshmi) Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances
Singer and actress Mallika Rajput, also known as Vijay Lakshmi, was found dead in her Sultanpur home, with initial investigations suggesting a possible case of suicide. The tragic incident has left many shocked and saddened, while authorities continue to probe into the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.
Singer and actress Mallika Rajput, who also went by the name Vijay Lakshmi, was discovered dead in her home in Sultanpur. The incident has left many shocked and saddened.
According to reports, Mallika Rajput, aged 35, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of her house in the Sitakund area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.
Mallika's mother, Sumitra Singh, expressed her distress, stating that she was unaware of when the tragic incident occurred as the family was asleep at the time.
Initial investigations by the police suggest that it may be a case of suicide. However, authorities have emphasized that the exact cause of Mallika's death will be determined following a thorough examination, including a postmortem report.
Mallika Rajput was known for her contributions to the music and entertainment industry, and her sudden demise has left many in mourning. As the investigation unfolds, more details about the incident are awaited, while friends, family, and fans remember Mallika for her talents and achievements.