Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Film Faces Midweek Drop, Earns ₹77.39 Crore Total

Highlights

Sky Force earns ₹77.39 crore after 6 days, with a significant dip in Day 6 earnings. Akshay Kumar's film faces midweek slump amid competition from other releases.

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, has experienced a significant dip in box office earnings, with its collections falling sharply on Day 6. As per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the patriotic action film earned ₹2.39 crore on Wednesday, January 29, marking the lowest daily earnings since its release.

After an impressive opening weekend, Sky Force saw a steady decline in earnings starting from Day 4 (Monday). The total box office collection now stands at ₹77.39 crore after six days of release.

Box Office Performance Overview:

The film had a solid start, with Sky Force opening to ₹12.25 crore on Friday, January 24, followed by ₹22 crore on Saturday and ₹28 crore on Sunday. The Republic Day weekend provided a much-needed boost, allowing the film to continue its momentum. However, the midweek blues set in, as its earnings took a hit, with the film's footfall also dropping significantly on Wednesday. Theatres reported only 6.53% occupancy in the morning shows and 10.14% in the afternoon.

Trade Expert Insights:

Trade analysts, including Taran Adarsh, had earlier predicted that maintaining strong weekday collections was crucial for Sky Force to establish itself as a box office success. Unfortunately, the film's earnings have faltered, with Day 6 bringing in single-digit figures.

Film Details:

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force revolves around the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war and India’s retaliatory airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha air base. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.

While Sky Force had an impressive start, its midweek performance suggests a challenging path ahead at the box office. The coming days will be crucial for the film's ability to recover and sustain its momentum.

