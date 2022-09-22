Sonakshi Sinha And Huma Qureshi’s ‘Double XL’ Teaser Is Out

Bollywood's ac actress Sonakshi Sinha once again turned busy in her career having a handful of movies. At present, she is all set to hit the big screens with a complete comedy entertainer 'Double XL' movie which also has glam doll Huma Qureshi as the lead actress. As the release date is nearing, the makers started off their digital promotions and off late, dropped the teaser and showcased a glimpse of this socio-comedy entertainer.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi shared the teaser on their social media pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, she also wrote, "From fries to fun..all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming to CINEMAS near you on 14th Oct 2022. #DoubleXL #baatmeinWAZANhai @satramramani @aslisona @iamhumaq @iamzahero @mahatofficial #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vipuldshahofficial @ashwinvarde @bahlrajesh #MudassarAziz @saqibsaleem @shivchanana @milind_jog @seth_kanishk @sohailsen @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @wakaoofilms @elemen3entertainment @optimystixmedia".

Going with the teaser, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are seen sitting on a bench discussing about the beauty standards set by the society. Even Huma also says that one cannot hide their fat and it will be visible some or the other way. Their dialogues, "No matter how much you tuck your tummy in, jeans always get stuck around the thighs." "And boys' demands are weird. They want a big bust and a small waist" also made teaser interesting!

Double XL movie is directed by Satramm Ramani and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz under the T-Series banner. It also has Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in other important roles.

In a recent interview, Zaheer said, "Sonu and Huma did their diet as they were supposed to put on weight. They put on 15-20 kg for the film. So they were just eating and eating. It was basically action, cut and burger lao (bring food). That's all I remember from the shoot."

This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 14th October, 2022…

Sonakshi is also part of Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness movie which is being directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha. It is being produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani under the Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films, and Dinesh Gupta of Murliwale Pictures banners. This movie also has Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the prominent roles. It is expected to hit the theatres in 2023!