Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tie the knot in intimate wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have finally tied the knot, marking the end of a long-awaited love story. Their marriage ceremony was a beautiful blend of traditions and modernity, celebrated in the presence of their families and close relatives. The couple has now moved into their new residence, aptly named 'Areet'.

The wedding ceremony was a heartfelt event, filled with touching moments and joyous celebrations. Zaheer Iqbal, in a gesture of respect and tradition, prostrated by touching the feet of his new uncle, Shatrughan Sinha, and his mother-in-law, Poonam Sinha. This gesture was followed by a tender moment where Zaheer kissed his bride, Sonakshi, after they signed the marriage papers, sealing their union.



Sonakshi and Zaheer's journey to the altar has been seven years in the making. Their story began with a conversation exactly seven years ago, a moment that eventually blossomed into a deep and enduring love. Despite the long wait, their commitment to each other never wavered, culminating in their wedding and a registered marriage early Sunday morning.



Zaheer Iqbal and his family share a close friendship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, is a well-known businessman in Mumbai, adding to the prominence of this union. Sonakshi Sinha, now the daughter-in-law of the Ratansi family, has seamlessly integrated into her new family.



The couple's on-screen chemistry was first noticed when they starred together in the 2022 film 'Double X'. The B-town media was abuzz with rumors of their off-screen romance, which had actually begun five years prior to their film debut. Despite the media frenzy and public interest, Sonakshi and Zaheer managed to keep their relationship private, focusing on building a strong foundation for their future together.



Their interfaith marriage, with Sonakshi being Hindu and Zaheer being Muslim, did face some societal challenges. There were murmurs and speculations when news of their relationship broke out. The couple also faced personal challenges, including Sonakshi's mother and brother unfollowing her on Instagram, reportedly due to their initial disapproval of the marriage. However, love triumphed over all obstacles, and Sonakshi and Zaheer's commitment to each other proved unbreakable.

