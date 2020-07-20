X
X
Sonam Kapoor gave a strong reply to the netizen who commented on her 14-day quarantine period

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja

Highlights

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja flew to London a few days ago

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja flew to London a few days ago… They are presently staying at their home following the strict rules of the 14-day quarantine period.

Well, Sonam is always active on social media and thus frequently shares a few posts on her Instagram account… Be it her books, gardening or work mode pics, she drops amazing pics on Instagram stories and stays close to her fans…

But a netizen tried to create some controversy targeted Sonam Kapoor… He tagged both Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy's pics and stated that, they are breaking the quarantine rules and setting a bad example. He also said that, both actors can be potentially arrested if reported to Police.

Well, another netizen supported Sonam and stated that she is working from home and asked him to check Sonam's Insta story where she clearly mentioned both Sonam and Anand are working from home.

Well, Sonam Kapoor also gave a strong reply and stated that, it is her own garden in her building and stated that "people have too much time… just ignore."

