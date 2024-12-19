Sonu Sood Talks About Laapataa Ladies Failing to Make the Oscar 2025 Cut

Director Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies, which was selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards, is no longer in the Oscars race. Despite the high anticipation surrounding its selection, the film did not make it to the Academy’s official shortlist. However, actor Sonu Sood emphasized that the real reward for any film is the love and appreciation of the audience.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Sood emphasised that the real Oscar is the audience's support, stressing how important it is for a film to win people's hearts.

He also shared his journey in the industry, recalling how he introduced music director Yo Yo Honey Singh to Bollywood producers. Singh, now successful, credited Sood for believing in him and helping his career. Sood, who is making his directorial debut with Fate, also discussed working with Singh on the song ‘Hitman.’

Singh praised Sood for his vision and his dedication to helping others, highlighting his continuous humanitarian efforts.Sood’s selfless nature has earned him respect, not only as an actor but also as someone who genuinely helps others.

Earlier, the makers of Laapataa Ladies shared a teaser of the film, and Sonu took to social media to promote it. Despite the disappointment of not making it to the Oscars shortlist, Sood and the filmmakers are proud of the film’s impact and the love it continues to receive from audiences.