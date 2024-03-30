Srikanth Bolla biopic starring Rajkummar Rao locks release date

Actor Rajkummar Rao is set to bring to life the remarkable real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla in the upcoming film titled 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne'. Scheduled for release on May 10, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, the film directed by Tushar Hiranandani, known for 'Saand Ki Aankh', boasts a stellar cast including Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar.

The narrative delves into the captivating journey of Srikanth Bolla, who, despite facing visual impairment, fearlessly pursued his dreams and went on to establish Bollant Industries. Born with visual impairment into a family primarily dependent on farming, Srikanth's resilience and determination led him to found Bollant Industries in 2012 with funding from Ratan Tata. The company specializes in manufacturing eco-friendly products and provides employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities.

Bollant Industries' innovative ventures include the production of eco-friendly recycled Kraft paper from municipal waste, packaging products from recycled paper, and disposable items from natural leaf and recycled paper. Additionally, the company recycles waste plastic into usable products, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is produced under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. As 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' prepares to hit the screens, audiences eagerly anticipate witnessing Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of Srikanth Bolla's inspiring journey of resilience, determination, and success against all odds.