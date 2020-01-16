Sudeep talks about deleted scenes in Salman's Dabangg 3

Sudeep is a bankable star down south. But of late, he's also one of the most sought after actor in other industries. Be it Tollywood, Kollywood or even Bollywood, Sudeep is a household name now.

Sudeep is juggling TV and movies. He is the host of the popular Kannada reality TV show Bigg Boss. He has been hosting the controversial show for the 7th time in a row. Sudeep was last seen in the Hindi movie Dabangg 3 which featured Salman Khan in the lead role. Sudeep played a baddie in the popular franchise. Critics heaped praises on Sudeep's performance in Dabangg 3 so much so that a few even went on to say that Sudeep overshadowed Salman.

Talking about his role and the love and adulation he received for Dabangg, Sudeep says there was not a single scene of his which was edited or deleted by the makers which goes on to show the kind of respected the Dabangg crew accorded him. He also said that Salman himself penned a few lines in the film for Sudeep which goes on to show the importance he was given in the movie.

After the release of Dabangg 3, offers have flooded the actor to play villain, all of which Sudeep has rejected as he's planning to get back to direction, again.

Sudeep shared the news himself on Twitter. He will soon share the details and cast of the movie with fans on social media. For now, he's busy guiding the contestants in the Bigg Boss House. The show is nearing climax and the TRPs are doing up by the day as the excitement builds.

People are betting big on the remaining contestants to win the title. Any guesses?