Sunny Leone and her 'little nugget' take a stroll on the beach

Sunny Leone and her ‘little nugget’ take a stroll on the beach
Sunny Leone and her ‘little nugget’ take a stroll on the beach

In her latest social media post, Sunny Leone is seen taking a walk on the beach with son Noah

In her latest social media post, Sunny Leone is seen taking a walk on the beach with son Noah.

A black-and-white picture she shared on Instagram captures Sunny holding Noah's hand as they stroll down the beach.

"Me and my little nugget Noah!" she captioned the image.
Me and my little nugget Noah!!

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

