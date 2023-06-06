Sunny Leone brings vacation vibes to the ocean

Actress Sunny Leone, after her debut at Cannes recently where she spiced up the red carpet with her ravishing appearances, she flew down to the Maldives along with her family, for a quick vacation. On that note, the Baby Doll song actress shared some lovely images of their trip on Instagram.



Coming to the point, she recently finished a photoshoot for Schön! Magazine where she looked absolutely gorgeous as expected. Quite stunningly, she pulled off a braless black blazer with white formal pants; With light makeup, her look was something out of a magazine cover and sure it is going to scorch the Indian summers more as her oomph factor is raising the mercury levels.



