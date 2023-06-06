Live
- Chandrababu to visit NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad today, likely to meet leaders
- Devotee dies of heart attack in Vemulawada temple
- Government College In Kerala Files Complaint Against Forged Certificate
- KCR government turned Telangana into debt-ridden, charges Bandi
- Vijayawada: Decision on 12th PRC likely after Cabinet meet
- Google rolling out smart compose feature in Chat on web
- US investors impressed by TSiPASS policy: KTR
- Chinna Jeeyar, a great social reformer: Kakani Govardhan Reddy
- Telangana made significant progress in power sector: Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- KCR to inaugurate Collectorate on June 9: MLA Balka Suman
Sunny Leone brings vacation vibes to the ocean
Actress Sunny Leone, after her debut at Cannes recently where she spiced up the red carpet with her ravishing appearances, she flew down to the Maldives along with her family, for a quick vacation. On that note, the Baby Doll song actress shared some lovely images of their trip on Instagram.
Coming to the point, she recently finished a photoshoot for Schön! Magazine where she looked absolutely gorgeous as expected. Quite stunningly, she pulled off a braless black blazer with white formal pants; With light makeup, her look was something out of a magazine cover and sure it is going to scorch the Indian summers more as her oomph factor is raising the mercury levels.
