Sunny Leone is 'one with the couch'

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone is 'one with the couch'.(photo/Instagram)

Sunny Leone shared a picture posing with a couch on Thursday. In the images, Sunny is dressed in powder pink sweat pants and a jacket paired with a black tube top.

Sunny Leone shared a picture posing with a couch on Thursday. In the images, Sunny is dressed in powder pink sweat pants and a jacket paired with a black tube top.

"O.N.E W.I.T.H T.H.E C.O.U.C.H," she wrote as caption.

Sunny will soon make her digital debut with "Anamika", an action series directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The also has "Shero '' and "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon" coming up. Her latest assignment has been hosting the reality show "Splitsvilla" along with Rannvijay Singha.

