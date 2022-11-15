Superstar Krishna’s Last Rites Will Be Held Tomorrow

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor and superstar Krishna passed away this morning at Continental hospital, Hyderabad. He breathed his last at the age of 79 due to multiple-organ failure. He was admitted in the hospital yesterday midnight after falling unconscious due to massive heart attack.

Many actors including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and a few others mourned for his sudden demise and dropped their condolence messages via social media.

Well, Krishna garu's last rites will be held tomorrow and the details are shared by BA Raju's team… Take a look!

The mortal remains of #SuperstarKrishna garu will be kept at Gachibowli Stadium from 5PM today to 3 PM tomorrow for fans to visit The final procession will start after 3 PM tomorrow and the last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam #RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) November 15, 2022

His tweet reads, "The mortal remains of #SuperstarKrishna garu will be kept at Gachibowli Stadium from 5PM today to 3 PM tomorrow for fans to visit. The final procession will start after 3 PM tomorrow and the last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam #RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru".

They also provided the live link from Krishna garu's home…

Even Ram Charan Tej, Naga Shourya, Mammootty and others dropped their condolence messages on social media… Take a look!

Naga Shourya

A Big Loss to Entire Telugu Film Fraternity, Lost a Legend. Rest in Peace #SuperStarKrishna garu 🙏🏻 This Year has been Extremely Disheartening for @urstrulyMahesh anna & Family. More Strength to him !! pic.twitter.com/Ug8rEwPnaq — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) November 15, 2022

He shared Krishna garu's image and wrote, "A Big Loss to Entire Telugu Film Fraternity, Lost a Legend. Rest in Peace #SuperStarKrishna garu. This Year has been Extremely Disheartening for @urstrulyMahesh anna & Family. More Strength to him !!"

Sri Venkateshwara Creations

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Superstar Krishna Garu. His legendary roles & impeccable performances will continue to inspire generations to come... Our heartfelt condolences to Mahesh Babu and the entire family. Rest in peace, Krishna garu. - Raju, Shirish — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) November 15, 2022

Sree Vishnu

Deeply saddened by the passing away of the Legend Superstar Krishna garu. Words couldn't express the grief. TFI lost another legend today 💔 May the strength be with @urstrulyMahesh garu and their family. OM SHANTI 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hlXMEhylRI — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) November 15, 2022

He also shared a couple of images and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of the Legend Superstar Krishna garu. Words couldn't express the grief. TFI lost another legend today. May the strength be with @urstrulyMahesh garu and their family. OM SHANTI".

Suriya

Our prayers and respects to Krishna garu, sending lots of love and strength to @urstrulymahesh and family. It's been a tough year for you brother.. We are with you! — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 15, 2022

Roja Selvamani

Rathnavelu

"A void that can never be filled " So heartbreaking to hear, the untimely demise of super star Krishna Garu. May his soul rest in peace. Sending my deepest condolences and strength to the whole family @urstrulyMahesh 🙏 pic.twitter.com/A0pUIVLdgU — Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) November 15, 2022

Pooja Hegde

Extremely saddened by the news 😔 Krishna Garu your legacy will always remain through your films. @urstrulyMahesh sending you and your family lots of love and light in this difficult time 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVJjaz1kcd — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) November 15, 2022

Vishnu Vardhan Induri

#RipSuperStarKrishna Garu 💔 A true legend who had redefined Telugu Cinema not just as an Actor but also as a Director and Producer with some of his path breaking films 🙏 More than anything he was a great human Strength to @urstrulyMahesh, Family and Fans. pic.twitter.com/OR9j54TKym — Vishnu Vardhan Induri (@vishinduri) November 15, 2022

Shine Screens

Shocked and Devastated 💔 Deeply Saddened to hear that Legendary Superstar #Krishna garu is no more. 🙏 Prayers & strengths to @urstrulyMahesh garu and the family.#RIPKrishnaGaru #RIPSuperstarKrishna #SuperStarKrishna pic.twitter.com/GmE49yo2Fr — Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) November 15, 2022

Brahmaji

My Hero.. Our superstar ❤️❤️..Om Shanthi 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/O0bM0sbScY — Brahmaji (@actorbrahmaji) November 15, 2022

Mohan Babu

A legend is gone! pic.twitter.com/WLwVyIZok3 — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) November 15, 2022

Ram Charan Teja

Heartbroken to hear that Superstar Krishna Garu is no more. He was a legend whose journey will be remembered forever . My heartfelt condolences to my brother @urstrulyMahesh , his family and millions of fans🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 15, 2022

Rajasekhar

Never met a man with such a pure heart ... Honoured to have known him in my life.. We will miss our Super Star Krishna Garu. May God give the strength to @urstrulyMahesh garu and his family to cope with this grief and loss. — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) November 15, 2022

Gopichand

So heartbreaking to know about the sudden demise of Super Star Krishna garu. A void that can never be filled. Sending strength and condolences to @urstrulyMahesh and all his whole family in these tough times .#RIPKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/xCSZnDvJpU — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) November 15, 2022

Vishwak Sen

Shocked to hear the demise news of #SuperStarKrishna garu! He was a true torch bearer of south cinema🙏 A legendary Superstar, A phenomenal producer, A visionary director and A person with golden heart❤️ Strength to @urstrulyMahesh sir & his entire family in these tough times. — VishwakSen (@VishwakSenActor) November 15, 2022

Gautami

I'm deeply saddened at passing of Shri Krishna garu He was a true legend & an icon. I am privileged to have worked with him & known him. My deepest condolences to his children,family & loved ones & multitudes of fans.May his soul RIP 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#SuperStarKrishnagaru @urstrulyMahesh — Gautami Tadimalla (@gautamitads) November 15, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati

Deeply pained to hear about Krishna garu's passing. A Superstar in every right, he stood tall and commanded attention on screen like no other. We will sorely miss him. Rest in peace, Sir. Sending love, light and strength to Mahesh and the family in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/o3492JJEQX — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 15, 2022

Meena Sagar

Nithiin

No words to express how shocked I am today, after learning about the sudden demise of Superstar Krishna Garu. May his soul rest in peace. Sending my deepest condolences and my prayers to the whole Ghattamaneni family in these difficult times.. pic.twitter.com/VbvLutaa3w — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) November 15, 2022

Nikhil Siddhartha

This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more. Legend 🙏🏽 Icon and Inspiration for Generations …. We will all Miss You sir . Praying for strength to the family @ManjulaOfficial , @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time. pic.twitter.com/gm9OlQQYsL — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 15, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh

Superstar Krishna no more 💔 condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir and his family . It's heartbreaking for every fan. Thnkyouuuuu sir for your contribution to Indian cinema. There will be no one like you . RIP — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 15, 2022

Allu Arjun

Heart broken by the demise of Krishna garu. His contribution to the Telugu cinema industry cannot be described in words . A true Superstar by all means . My deepest condolences to his family , well wishers & fans. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. #SuperStarKrishna garu pic.twitter.com/eFhvkTa6Rm — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 15, 2022

SS Rajamouli

Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Superstar Krishna Garu. Krishna garu's contribution to the telugu film field as an actor in 300+ films, director, and producer are well known. What sets him apart from the rest is his love and passion for newer technologies. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2022

His tweet reads, "Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Superstar Krishna Garu.

Krishna garu's contribution to the telugu film field as an actor in 300+ films, director, and producer are well known.

What sets him apart from the rest is his love and passion for newer technologies. And his daringness to use them. He revolutionized telugu cinema with first 70mm film, first color film and many more. Mainly he taught us not to be afraid of taking the untreaded path. We are forever indebted for his great contributions. My Deepest condolences to Mahesh & the family in this hour of grief".

RIP Krishna garu…