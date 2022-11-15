Superstar Krishna's Last Rites Will Be Held Tomorrow
- Krishna garu’s last rites will be held tomorrow and the final procession will start after 3 PM!
- He passed away this morning at the age of 79!
It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor and superstar Krishna passed away this morning at Continental hospital, Hyderabad. He breathed his last at the age of 79 due to multiple-organ failure. He was admitted in the hospital yesterday midnight after falling unconscious due to massive heart attack.
Many actors including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and a few others mourned for his sudden demise and dropped their condolence messages via social media.
Well, Krishna garu's last rites will be held tomorrow and the details are shared by BA Raju's team… Take a look!
His tweet reads, "The mortal remains of #SuperstarKrishna garu will be kept at Gachibowli Stadium from 5PM today to 3 PM tomorrow for fans to visit. The final procession will start after 3 PM tomorrow and the last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam #RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru".
They also provided the live link from Krishna garu's home…
Even Ram Charan Tej, Naga Shourya, Mammootty and others dropped their condolence messages on social media… Take a look!
He shared Krishna garu's image and wrote, "A Big Loss to Entire Telugu Film Fraternity, Lost a Legend. Rest in Peace #SuperStarKrishna garu. This Year has been Extremely Disheartening for @urstrulyMahesh anna & Family. More Strength to him !!"
He also shared a couple of images and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of the Legend Superstar Krishna garu. Words couldn't express the grief. TFI lost another legend today. May the strength be with @urstrulyMahesh garu and their family. OM SHANTI".
SS Rajamouli
His tweet reads, "Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Superstar Krishna Garu.
Krishna garu's contribution to the telugu film field as an actor in 300+ films, director, and producer are well known.
What sets him apart from the rest is his love and passion for newer technologies. And his daringness to use them. He revolutionized telugu cinema with first 70mm film, first color film and many more. Mainly he taught us not to be afraid of taking the untreaded path. We are forever indebted for his great contributions. My Deepest condolences to Mahesh & the family in this hour of grief".
RIP Krishna garu…