Sushant Case Latest: ED Interrogation Spells Trouble For Rhea Chakraborty

Looks like there's no end to the woes of Bollywood actress and ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty. She has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The latest we hear is that interrogations are spelling more trouble for Rhea Chakraborthy and her family in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case.

The Enforcement Directorate questioned actress Rhea Chakraborthy, her brother, Showik Chakraborthy and her father Indrajit Chakraborthy for about nine hours in connection with a money laundering case.

But, it is learnt that the Central financial agency hasn't yet found any direct transaction to Rhea who is one of the six accused in KK Singh's FIR. ED is still digging into the financial aspects of the case and now the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also expected to step-in and take over the case.

As per latest reports, we hear that no money was sent to her from the account from which fifteen crores were withdrawn. The advocate Satish Maneshinde representing Rhea had denied all the allegations against the actress. He said that the case is being probed by two investigative agencies and so far no substantial evidence has been found against the actress to prove those baseless allegations being levelled against Rhea.

The investigative agencies are trying to find out the involvement of any other individual other than Rhea regarding usage of his debit cards and net banking facility to find out the accessibility to his PINs.

So far, the probing agencies have questioned the above mentioned family members in addition to the actor's talent manager and his chartered accountants. The ED has also seized Rhea Chakraborty's and his brother's mobile phones, Laptops, Tabs, and other gadgets.

Looks like the case is not going to be solved anytime soon although Sanjay Raut claimed that Mumbai police had come close to solving the case.