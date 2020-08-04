Sushant Singh Rajput's Sisters Meetu Singh And Nitu Singh Pen Down Heart-Melting Notes On The Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan… It is a festival which brings all the brothers and sisters at one place to celebrate the lovely bond of siblings… Even our dear sisters of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput also reminisced their brother and turned emotional on this special day.

Sushant's sister Meetu Singh took to her Instagram and penned down a few heartfelt words… She wrote, "Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can't believe that you aren't there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable. My precious brother, my jaan,I still can't say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity. I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride! @sushantsinghrajput."

Sushant's another sister Shweta Singh Kirti, re-shared this post on her Instagram and made us turn emotional…

Along with sharing Meetu di's post, Kirti also penned a few words about her sister… "My Rubi Di... we love you so much. Our strongest bravest sister. He is always there with us Di... we will always love him till eternity and beyond @divinemitz @sushantsinghrajput"



Kirti Singh also shared her elder sister Nitu Singh whom Sushant fondly called as 'Rani Di' post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan…

In this post, Nitu di has penned a few emotional words and called Sushant as her 'Gulshan' and wrote, "Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is rakhi. It is the first time in 35 years that the puja thal is decorated, the diya is lit, but I cannot perform aarti for you. I cannot tie the rakhi on your wrist. I cannot feed you sweets. I cannot kiss your forehead. I cannot hug you. When you were born life became brighter. You spread joy in your lifetime. But now that you aren't here, I don't know what to do. I don't know how to live without you. I never thought I'd see this day -- a day without you in it. We learned so much together. But how am I supposed to learn to live without you? You tell me. Forever yours, Rani di."



Along with re-sharing this post, Kirti also added a few words to the post and called Rani di as their mumma… "My Rani Di, we have always considered you our mother figure after Mumma. We love you so much! Happy Rakshabandhan my Rani Di...Bhai is always with us and we know it, we cannot deny his pulsating presence around us showering his love on us. ❤️❤️❤️ @sushantsinghrajput".

Sushant's sisters reminisce their younger brother every now and then since his demise and turn emotional by sharing his throwback pics on their social media accounts…