Sushant Singh's Father K K Singh Meets Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Sushant Singh's father KK Singh met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding his son's case today in Faridabad, Haryana. Sushant's family is not leaving any stone unturned in order to dig out the truth.

Bollywood's young actor Sushant has killed himself by hanging in his apartment on 14th June 2020. His sudden demise gave a huge shock to the Indian film industry and also made all his fans to go teary-eyed. Well, all of a sudden Sushant's father KK Singh has filed a complaint on Rhea Chakraborty in Patna and asked Police to arrest her to find out the truth. Then all the drama began… Sushant's case is taking twists and turns and is making all his fans confused whether it was a murder or suicide. Even Sushant's driver, cook and other staff gave their statements against Rhea which further complicated the case.

The national news agency ANI has dropped a few pics and brought this news out through its Twitter page…

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets actor #SushantSinghRajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad.



The actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 14. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death case.





In this post, both KK Singh and Sushant's sister Rani Singh are seen discussing Sushant's death mystery with the Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

According to sources, Rhea and her brother Showik are interrogated by Enforcement Directorate… Both were questioned about the money laundering allegations in Sushant's case. Police officials also questioned a few Bollywood biggies like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and few others and recorded their statements too.