Sushant Singh’s Friend Samuel Haokip Doles Out That Sara And Sushant Were in Deep Love During ‘Kedarnath’ Movie Shooting

Here is another twist in the tale of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case… This young actor's friend Samuel Haokip doled out that, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh were in deep love. He took to his Instagram page and dropped a note on this issue and said that Sonchariya movie turned into a flop one due to Bollywood Mafia.





In this post Samuel wrote, "I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships…"

He further added, "Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's family...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia…".

Sonchariya movie got released on 7th December, 2018. This flick was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and has Sushant Singh and Sara Ali Khan as the lead actors. According to Samuel, Sara and Sushant were in deep love during this movie's shooting but unfortunately, they both broke up their relationship after the flop of Sonchariya movie.

Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 and off late, SC has transferred the case to CBI to dig out the truth. We all need to wait for the facts to be out as the investigation is going on.