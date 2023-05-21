Sushmita Sen Celebrates Her 29 Years Of Miss Universe And Dropped A Beautiful Throwback Picture

It is all known that Bollywood’s ace actress Sushmita Sen was the first Indian to be crowned with the Miss Universe title and that too on 21st May, 1994. As it clocked 19 years for this beautiful and memorable moment, Sushmita Sen dropped a throwback pic on her Instagram page and penned a long note reminiscing the day of pride…



Along with sharing the beautiful throwback image, she also wrote, “his picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old me…with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot…I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe. The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today...29 years later!!! I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines (Mahal Kita) #happy29thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #INDIA #yourstruly”.

Well, this post received millions of views and many of her fans dropped their messages in the comments section.

Speaking about Susmita Sen’s work front, her latest web series Taali is ready to hit the digital screens. It is the biopic of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Even Sushmita Sen will be part of Aarya 3 web show too.