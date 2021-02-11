Taapsee Pannu Drops A Beautiful Sunset Pic And Wraps Up The Last Day Shoot Of ‘Loop Lapeta’ Sets

Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is enjoying the best phase of her career… This 'Pink' actress is now standing as the synonym of lady-oriented scripts and turning heads with her sartorial picks. Now, she is having a couple of prestigious projects like Loop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba and Anurag Kashyap's untitled sci-fi film in the pipeline. Off late, she wrapped up the shooting of 'Loop Lapeta' flick and dropped a pic on her Instagram enjoying the last day shoot of this movie.









In this pic, Taapsee is seen enjoying the beautiful sunset in a beach… She looked pretty wearing a sleeveless blue gown. Alongside this pic, she also wrote, "Ending the last off day of the last schedule be like .....

The in-house lens man making sure the colour, expression n pose is on point @atulkasbekar

#LooopLapeta".

















This 'Thappad' actress dropped this beautiful pic which showed us the picturesque sunset amid beach aura…









This is how Taapsee looks in the 'Loop Lapeta' movie… She stunned all and sundry with her uber-chic avatar.

Loop Lapeta movie is the official remake of 1998 German film Run Lola Run. It was written and directed by Tom Tykwer. This flick deals with the plot of a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark within 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

On the other hand, Taapsee also wrapped up the shooting of her latest movie 'Rashmi Rocket'… This movie is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya under RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network banners. This flick also has Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in other prominent roles. Being a sports drama, Taapsee will essay the role of an athlete in this flick.