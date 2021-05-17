Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Helping People With Covid-19 Resources

Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is now in the best phase of her career and turned the best pick for all the directors who are coming up with female-oriented scripts. Well, amid the rapid spread of Covid-19 disease, many of the film stars are lending their hands to the needy people and doing their best in helping them. Even Taapsee is also actively taking part in helping the needy ones and also staying active on social media. Off late, she spoke to the media and opened up on helping the people with Covid-19 resources.

She doled out, "As a public figure, all I can do is donate to the cause and help people in need connect with people who have resources. I find this is a basic responsibility of a celebrity who the audience believes is their hero because of the characters and films we do on screen. I know we don't sign up to be the real hero when we perform in films but for someone like me who came from no film background and no additional support from the industry, audience is what made me into who I am today, so this is the least I can do for them".



Taapsee is also praised by her co-actor Tillotama Shome as she came forward to donate plasma to an elderly woman. Tillottama said, "I have never worked or hung out with @taapsee but I was aware of how hard working she is!! I was however, unaware of how incredibly humane she is. Going beyond an RT to actually offering to donate her platelets. You are gold!! I wish you my best and admire your strength."



Speaking about Taapsee Pannu's work front, she is right now busy with a couple of female-oriented movies. She will be next seen in the Loop Lapeta movie which is the official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. It was written and directed by Tom Tykwer. This flick deals with the plot of a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark within 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.



She also wrapped up the shooting of her latest movie 'Rashmi Rocket'… This movie is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya under RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network banners. This flick also has Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in other prominent roles. Being a sports drama, Taapsee will essay the role of an athlete in this flick.