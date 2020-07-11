Tabu, Ishaan Khatter share a kiss in 'A Suitable Boy' teaser

Ishaan Khatter is seen sharing a kiss with Tabu in the teaser of "A Suitable Boy" that the budding star has posted on social media.

The Mira Nair show, adapted from Vikram Seth's much-feted novel of the same name, casts Ishaan as Maan Kapoor, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor). Maan develops an attraction for the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai (essayed by Tabu).

"A first sneak peak into the world of #ASuitableBoy @bbc: Love will push you beyond your boundaries. Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer," Ishaan captioned the video.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Ishaan said: "'A Suitable Boy' has been an enriching experience and I'm ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I've read and portraying him on screen has been a delight."

Other than "A Suitable Boy", Ishaan also has the romantic action thriller "Khaali Peeli" in the pipeline. The film co-stars Ananya Panday.