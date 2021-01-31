Thank You God: Here Is The First Look Of Sidharth Malhotra From This Cop Drama

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Sidharth Malhotra is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Thank You God'. Off late, this 'Student Of The Year' actor shared the first look of this character from the movie and treated his fans unveiling his cop look. Sid shared a pic on his Instagram and showcased his Police look…

In this pic, we can witness Sidharth going in a police van and all dressed up in cop attire with stylish goggles. Alongside this pic, he also wrote, "Just on my way to say hi to Mr. Rohit Shetty



P.s - Sneak peek from #ThankGod".



Just a few days ago, Sid shared the first day shooting pics on his Twitter page and announced that 'Thank You God' flick has commenced its shooting.

In this post, we can see the 'Muhurat' clapboard and also a group pic of the cast & crew clicked on the first day… He also wrote, "Excited for this new journey. #ThankGod for it. Shoot begins today…".



Thank You God movie is being directed by Indra Kumar and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series banner. This movie also has Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in other prominent roles.



Earlier Sidharth spoke to media and doled out, "It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul."



Along with 'Thank You God' movie, Sidharth is also the part of 'Mission Majnu' movie… Speaking about this movie, he said, "Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country."

