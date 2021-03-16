The Big Bull Teaser: Ajay Devgn Introduces Abhishek Bachchan As Hemant Shah

The most awaited teaser of Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' movie is out… After a long gap, the small B had a good comeback with the 'Ludo' movie. Now this ace actor is all set to entertain turning into the Big Bull. Although the movie had a halt in the shooting with the Covid-19 pandemic, now, post lockdown, the makers managed to wrap-up the movie and are all set to release it on the big screens. Off late, the teaser of this movie is dropped on social media which is creating a buzz. Abhishek also shared it on his Twitter page and treated his fans with a big surprise…

The teaser starts off with the voice-over of Ajay Devgn… He introduces Abhishek as Hemant Shah. The 30-second video gives a glimpse of old Bombay. Hemant grows to heights being a stockbroker and slowly becomes the most powerful person. Ajay Devgn doles out, "Chotegharonmeinpaida hone walonkoaksar, bade sapnedekhne se mana kardetihaiduniya. Isiliyeusneapniduniya khadi kar di."



Along with sharing the teaser, Abhishek also wrote, "Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on

@DisneyplusHSVIP

, stay tuned! 📈

#DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex".

The trailer of 'The Big Bull' movie will be released on 19thMarch, 2021.

IlleanaD'Cruz and LekhaPrajapati will be seen as lead heroines and Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta will portray other important roles in this movie.Being a financial crime-thriller, Abhishek will play the lead role and the story revolves around him and the financial crimes that place in 1990 – 2000. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this movie has dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Ankit Tiwari and ChandanSaxena will score the tunes while Dharmendra Shah will look into editing work.

This movie is produced by Ajay Devgn,Vikrant Sharma, Kumar Mangat Pathak and AnandPandit under Ajay DevgnFFilms and Panorama Studios banners. The Big Bull movie will hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 8th April, 2021.