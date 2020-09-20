The First Look Poster Of Vivek Oberoi's 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter' Movie Gets Unveiled

Bollywood's versatile actor Vivek Oberoi has launched the title poster of his second production venture 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter' a couple of hours ago on social media. He took to his Instagram and dropped the motion poster…

In this post, Vivek unveiled the title first look poster of the movie… It has Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is horrified with the spine chilling background with a dry tree and a ghost. Even Vivek Oberoi is seen in an intense look in this poster.



Vivek wrote, "Things are not always as #Rosie as they seem, so #PalatKarMatDekhna!



Glad to join the cast & present my first look in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by @visalmisra. Hope you like it 🙏🙂".

Along with the first look poster, even the motion poster also got unveiled… This motion poster is just spine chilling with Palak essaying the role of a BPO employee who is being frightened with the intense music and disturbed screen. He wrote, "Her whispers are both heart-touching and mind-numbing...meet #Rosie in the new motion poster but #PalatKarMatDekhna!



@RosieIsComing @palaktiwarii @visalmisra



#PrernaVArora @mandiraa_ent @IKussum #GirishJohar @d_reshabh @keyurpandya19 @sanjeetyermal…".



'Rosie The Saffron Chapter' movie is inspired by the true events that took place in Gurugram. It is the story of a BPO employee of Saffron BPO company.



In an interview, Vivek spoke, "With my new venture, I want to support the concept-driven films that I believe can change the movie landscape in their respective genres. And not just the film, but also make way for new talent. With Rosie, I hope to achieve both. It's a franchise and with every sequel, we hope to introduce someone new in the industry."



'Rosie The Saffron Chapter' is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra and is bankrolled by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal under Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment banners.