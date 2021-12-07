The Lyrical Video Of 'Sirivennala' Song From Nani's Shyam Singha Roy Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is in the best phase of his career… He has a handful of movies and his next 'Shyam Singha Roy' will hit the big screens this month. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating a buzz on social media with their digital promotions. It is also known that Tollywood's popular lyricist Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry passed away a couple of days ago battling with cancer. Thus, the makers of Sham Singha Roy have paid tribute to this great lyricist by dropping the lyrical video of the "Sirivennala…" song from the movie. It is the last song of him and thus, Nani also shared it on his Twitter page and reminisced the great writer!

Sharing the song, Nani also wrote, "Shyam's first love… Shastry Gaaru's last… #Sirivennela Celebrating #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry gaaru http://youtu.be/-19EvIcr9ZA".

Even Sai Pallavi also shared the lyrical video on her Twitter page and reminisced Sirivennala garu… "Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Garu, Every word that you've ever written carries your soul and You'll forever live in our hearts. #Sirivennela Lyrical Song from #ShyamSinghaRoy.





Going with the song, it showcases the love tale of Nani and Sai Pallavi… Both looked awesome in the Bengali attires and showered love on each other. Even a few flashback scenes of the movie were seen in the video making us witness Nani as Shyam Singha Roy and Vaishnavi.

Speaking about Shyam Singha Roy movie, it has three lead actresses, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Even Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam and Manish Wadhwa are roped in to play pivotal roles.

Being a periodic thriller, Nani will be seen in a dual role and essay the characters of Vasu and Shyam Singha Roy in this movie. The film is based on the re-incarnation concept and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. The movie will hit the big screens on 24th December, 2021 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!