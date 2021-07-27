The Motion Poster Of Vikrant Massey And Radhika Apte's 'Forensic' Movie Is Out

Vikrant Massey who is in the best phase of his career is all set to entertain all his fans with another intriguing thriller. This time he came up with a 'Forensic' subject which has Radhika Apte as the lead actress. Off late, the makers of this movie have released the motion poster on social media and created noise showcasing the glimpse of the thriller subject.



Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte shared the motion posters on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans too… Take a look!

Vikrant Massey

The motion poster is quite interesting! It starts off showcasing the shoe print and introduces Vikrant and then with a blood sample the lead actress Radhika's name is shown and with the fingerprint details, the name of the movie is revealed. On the whole, the motion poster raised the expectations on the movie.

Along with sharing the motion poster, Vikrant also wrote, "Ab naa bachega koi bhi unsolved case, #Forensic karega reveal har criminal ka face...". Thrilled to announce my next project #Forensic with a super talented team. Another association with @furia_vishal and powerhouse performer Radhika. It's amazing how seamlessly @immansibagla you have made this union possible! Thank You for this opportunity. Really looking forward to collaborating with you. Let's take this to the next level!"

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte also shared the same motion poster and wrote, "Police ki fight aur #forensic ki UV light, Kare har criminal ki hawa tight…".

Forensic movie is helmed by Vishal Furai and is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under the A Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment banners. This movie is a remake of a Malayalam movie of the same name.

Speaking about work front of Vikrant, he will be next seen in Yaar Jigri, Mumbaikar and Love Hostel movies too.