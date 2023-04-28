The New Promo Of Vidyut Jammwal's 'IB 71' Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Vidyut Jammwal is making his debut as a producer with Sankalp Reddy's IB 71 movie. Being an Indian Intelligence Operation, it showcases Vidyut Jammwal as an Indian agent who tries to decode Pakistan's mission as a part of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Off late, the makers dropped a new promo and showcased Vidyut's mark as a master spy.



Along with the makers, even Vidyut also shared the new promo of the 'IB 71' movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "No matter what the enemy plans, the Indian Intelligence Bureau is always two steps ahead! Watch IB Operation 1 - Intelligence in Action #IB71 in cinemas on May 12".

The promo showcases how Vidyut kills the Pakistani agent when he tries to bluff his team faking as an Indian Major.

Vidyut is all set to entertain the audience turning into a producer. With his first project itself, he is collaborating with Reliance Entertainment. Being an espionage thriller, Tollywood's young director National Award winner Sankalp Reddy is all set to show off another intense subject!

The trailer showcases how Pakistan plans a big size war on India in 1971 joining hands with China. But as India couldn't get enough time for preparations, Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher plan a secret mission and hijack the plan as part of their mission to confuse the Pakistan government. Being an untold story based on IB agent Dev Jammwal, the trailer raised expectations on the movie.

IB 71 movie is directed by Sankalp Reddy and produced Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. Speaking about the movie Sankalp doled out, "I was drawn to the film's intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, I knew that I had an actor who not only had the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes but also the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can't wait for audiences to experience the world of IB 71."

IB 71 will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023…