The Release Date Of Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' Is Out

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is back in form after her wedding… She took a long gap after her marriage with Aditya Chopra and also gave birth to her little doll. Now, she is once again back to big screens and her upcoming movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is all ready to hit the screens soon. Off late, the makers of this movie unveiled the release date and treated all her fans…

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this news and dropped the release date statement on his Instagram page…This movie will be released in the next Summer!

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway movie is being directed by Ashima Chibber and is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under the Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment banners.

Going with the plot, it is based on a true incident and will deal with a point that is related to human rights and children! Speaking about the movie earlier, Rani said, "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film." This movie will hit the theatres on 20th May, 2021!

Rani was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie which had Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh as the lead actors. It was released in the last month and bagged a mixed review from the critics.