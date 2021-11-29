The Release Date Of Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Is Locked!

Another blockbuster combination in Bollywood is getting ready… It is all known that ace filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Well, the families of lead actors also hold ace actors as Jaya Bachchan is going to essay the role of Rocky's mother and Coming to Rani's side, he enters the most beautiful veteran actress Shabana Azmi. Off late, the makers dropped a BTS video from the sets of this movie and also zeroed the release date of this most-awaited movie.



Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt shared the BTS videos on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Ranveer Singh

Going with the video, Karan Johar is all busy in shooting the movie. It also showcased all the important characters of the movie including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in all smiles. As the team completed 50 days of their shooting, they released this special video and made the day for all the fans of Ranveer and Alia. Ranveer also wrote, "Isse kehte hai full entertainment ka dhamaka! We're coming to you with love in our hearts blessed with parivaar ke sanskaar. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! #RRKPK".

Alia Bhatt also shared the same BTS video on her Instagram page and wrote, "Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete".

Well, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie is being directed by Karan Johar and he has donned the filmmaker hat once again for his most awaited movie. He is also producing the movie under his home banner Dharma Productions.

We all need to wait for another year to witness this movie on the big screens as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie will be released in 2023 i.e on 10th February, 2023!