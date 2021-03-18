There was no question of not having Rhea in the film: Anand Pandit

It takes a strong producer to stand by his team and veteran producer Anand Pandit has proven that once again. The industry leader who is known for being meticulous about his projects is as passionate about the team that works with them. As the trailer of his upcoming release 'Chehre' was launched, all detractors and naysayers were put to shame. Speculation over whether Rhea Chakraborty would feature in the film after her recent controversy was put to rest when she was seen in the trailer.

Producer Anand Pandit who had kept silent and indicated time and again that he would speak at the right time finally broke his silence, "There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don't believe in getting swayed so easily." (With a smile)