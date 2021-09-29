  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' locks Eid 2022 release

Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ locks Eid 2022 release
x

Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ locks Eid 2022 release

Highlights

Actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2' will be released on Eid 2022. It will be released on April 29.

Actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2' will be released on Eid 2022. It will be released on April 29.

'Heropanti 2' was earlier scheduled to release on May 6, 2022. The movie will have a face-off with the Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'May Day' at the box-office on April 29, 2022.

Tiger took to Instagram to make the announcement. He also shared the first poster of the film.

"Happy to announce that our film 'Heropanti 2' will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022!," Tiger wrote as the caption and tagged the cast of the film. Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan is helming the film.

He has earlier directed Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'. 'Heropanti', released in 2014, marked the debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the film, is also producing the sequel.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X