Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ locks Eid 2022 release

Actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2' will be released on Eid 2022. It will be released on April 29.

'Heropanti 2' was earlier scheduled to release on May 6, 2022. The movie will have a face-off with the Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'May Day' at the box-office on April 29, 2022.

Tiger took to Instagram to make the announcement. He also shared the first poster of the film.

"Happy to announce that our film 'Heropanti 2' will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022!," Tiger wrote as the caption and tagged the cast of the film. Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan is helming the film.

He has earlier directed Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'. 'Heropanti', released in 2014, marked the debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the film, is also producing the sequel.