TikTok: Today's Dosage Of Funny Videos

TikTok: The lockdown period has completely changed the lifestyle of the people!!! Be it we are occupied with the household chores, but the whole day we can't make it busy, isn't it???

Corona has made the first half of 2020 to completely spend at home… This might be the longest period for all celebrities to stick at home.

And coming to the TikTok application, it has simply made all the users rule out their boredom. Even celebrities are making their fans to go ROFL with their videos and are creating a buzz on the internet.

Riteish Deshmukh

This Bollywood hero has made us go down the memory lane with the amazing sketches of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. We all know that this man has breathed his last yesterday morning leaving the Film Industry in a huge shock.



Riteish has shared a wonderful video of Rishi Kapoor and made us reminisce his amazing characters on the screen. From his childhood representation to the middle-age characterization, this video showed off the complete life of this legendary actor… RIP Rishi Ji!!!

Laughter Queen Bharati Singh

This one is totally funny!!! Bharati is seen showing off the lockdown life in a funny way!



Anita H Reddy

This small screen Naagin will always make her fans go ROFL with her TikTok videos… This one is special one! She shared a throwback one and is seen dancing with her dear friend Krystal D'Souza.

The second one is a funny mimicking one with the small screen handsome actor Pearl V Puri.



Hina Khan

Our dear Hina Khan and Rohan Mehra made us go laugh out louder with their funny conversation…



DivyankaTripathi

This small screen Ishita is seen showing her singing skills holding the photos of Ishita'samma and appa…



