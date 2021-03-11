Toofan: Karan Johar Drops A Heartwarming Note Sharing The Poster Of Farhan Akhtar Starrer Sports Drama

It is all known that Farhan Akhtar is all set to entertain the audience with another sports drama 'Toofan'. In this movie, he will essay the role of a boxer and fight for the country in the boxing ring. Mrunal Thakur is the lead actress of this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial. Off late, the makers have announced the teaser release date of this movie dropping the new poster. Thus, Karan Johar has penned a heartwarming note and sent his best wishes to the 'Toofan' team.

In this poster, Farhan and Mrunal Thakur are seen in much love with the background of Farhan bending down in his boxing ring. Karan also wrote, "Congratulations to #teamtoofan! This looks and feels incredible! @faroutakhtar ...And lots of love to our very own @dcatalent @mrunalofficial2016 ! Here's to many more !!! Had the best time working with you and I look forward to a long and collaborative association !!❤️❤️ all the best to Rakesh !! Am sure you guys have made a super film !!".

Even Mrunal Thakur and Farhan also shared the same poster on their Instagram pages…

She also wrote, "Life taught him to fight. Love taught him what to fight for.

#ToofaanOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow at 12 PM.

World premiere, May 21st".

Speaking about collaborating with Farhan, Rakeysh said, "After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milka Bhaag, I was certain he would be perfect be the protagonist for Toofan. The best thing about him is he doesn't act the part but lives it completely."

He further added, "Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe."

He finally concluded, "At Excel Entertainment, we always try to tell stories that touch the heart and soul of the audience. We consistently strive to develop new concepts which can entertain and enlighten the viewers. With Toofaan, we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life."

Toofan movie is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and has Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in the prominent roles. The flick is being bankrolled by Farhan under his home banner Excel Entertainment, along with Ritesh Sidhwani. This sports drama will hit the big screens on 21st May 2021.