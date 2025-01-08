Triptii Dimri Exits Aashiqui 3: What Led to Her Departure from the Film?

Triptii Dimri was initially set to reunite with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The announcement was made last year, and reports even mentioned the actors had already shot a muhurat scene together. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Triptii is no longer part of the project. The reason behind her exit remains unclear, as both sides have provided conflicting accounts.

A report from Mid-Day on Tuesday suggested that Triptii left due to delays in the film’s production. It claimed that Aashiqui 3 was facing a title dispute, which caused the indefinite postponement of the film, leading to Triptii's exit. According to the source, she had been excited about the romance but couldn’t wait for the film to move forward.

On the other hand, an industry source claimed that the makers of Aashiqui 3 decided not to cast Triptii after her initial look test. The source explained that the film’s romantic role required the female lead to embody innocence and purity, which, according to the team, Triptii no longer fit after her recent roles. The change in her image after her appearance in Animal and the lack of buzz around her since then were also cited as reasons for her removal.

Neither Triptii nor the makers of Aashiqui 3 have issued an official statement, making it difficult to determine the true reason behind her exit. However, sources suggest that the situation may be a combination of both factors: Triptii not wanting to wait for the delayed production and the makers seeking a fresher face.

Aashiqui 3 was originally co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. In March 2024, Bhushan Kumar announced he would produce the film alone, changing the title to Tu Aashiqui Hai. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan reportedly wanted to keep it within the Aashiqui franchise, further delaying production. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu.