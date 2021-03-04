TV star Sara Khan to star in satirical comedy film

Actress Sara Khan will soon be seen in satirical comedy titled Camp Decent. The film will try showcasing how society often looks at working women as well as talk about adult content on OTT. The film also features Brijendra Kala and Rajpal Yadav, and is directed by Sandeep Kumar Rana. The story follows a filmmaker named Kumar, who does not respect women and eventually learns his lesson.

"My character Anahita is the soul of Kumar's character. Whenever he makes a mistake, she reprimands him. She is his best friend. Whenever he is in trouble, he consults with her. Whenever she is in trouble, she talks to him. Through this film we want to highlight the biased attitude of the society towards women," said Sara.

Sara recently wrapped up shoot in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Sara has been part of shows such as Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Sasural Simar Ka, Santoshi Maa, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Santoshi Maa: Sunayein Vrat Kathayein.