Twinkle Khanna shares ‘genuine concern’ on menopause phase in a hilarious way

Mumbai: Actress Twinkle Khanna has raised awareness for the late periods in women at the age of 50, wondering if it is ‘menopause’ or ‘pregnancy’.

The digital media company Tweak India, which was founded by the ‘Baadshah’ actress shared a Boomerang video of Twinkle on the Instagram, in which she is wearing a white top, holding a cup in her hand and wondering: “When you’re 50 and your period is late, you wonder if it’s menopause or pregnancy”.

The bilingual digital media platform for women, Tweak India, which is now acquired by the Good Glamm Group, captioned the video as: “50 and swiftly descending into panic - Is this the welcome to the perimenopause club?”

The columnist Twinkle, who is known for her books ‘Mrs Funnybones’, and ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ is in her 50s and relates to the late periods and the menopause situation that occurs in women.

Menopause, which occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, is the time when menstrual periods permanently stop, marking the end of reproduction.

The common symptoms during this time are -- women can experience hot flashes, night sweats, reddening of the skin, vaginal dryness, trouble sleeping, and mood changes.

There are also physical changes like -- bone loss, increased central abdominal fat, and adverse changes in a woman's cholesterol profile and vascular function.

Twinkle, who is the daughter of superstars Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, made her acting debut in 1995 with the movie ‘Barsaat’, alongside Bobby Deol.

She has starred in movies like ‘Dil Tera Diwana’, ‘International Khiladi’, ‘Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan’, ‘Mela’, ‘Chal Mere Bhai’, and ‘Jodi No.1’.

Twinkle is married to Akshay Kumar, and the couple have a son Aarav and daughter Nitara.