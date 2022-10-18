Uunchai Trailer: Amitabh, Anupam And Boman Begin Their Journey Towards Mount Everest To Fulfil Their Best Friend's Last Wish

The Bollywood's most-awaited movie Uunchai is all set to hit the big screens in November and thus the makers began their digital promotions and already unveiled the character posters of the lead cast. Off late, they also launched the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the main plot. The event was organised in Goa and all the main actors of this movie were present and turned it into a gala one. As Rajashri Productions banner is all known for their rich family plots, even this movie is also expected to be filled with emotions.

All the main actors of this movie Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra shared the trailer on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Anupam also wrote, "आप सबकी ख़िदमत में पेश है हमारी फ़िल्म "ऊँचाई" का ट्रेलर! This one is here to make you laugh and cry. This one is here to stay in your hearts and heads. It's special. It's #Uunchai! Directed by the BRILLIANT #SoorajBarjatya! कैसा लगा ज़रूर बताइये! #TrailerOutNow #Uunchai #75YearsOfRajshri | #SoorajBarjatya @amitabhbachchan @boman_irani @neena_gupta #Sarika @rajshrifilms | @parineetichopra | #MahaveerJain | @natashamalpanioswal | @boundlessmedia.in".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with how Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher have a good bond with their bestie Danny. They are seen having a best time in their old age and lead their life happily. But suddenly Danny passes away but put forth a wish of climbing Mount Everest with all of his besties. So, the three friends begin their journey towards the highest peak and even Boman's wife Neena also accompanies them. Parineeti Chopra is seen as the trainer and the guides taking a group of people to Mount Everest. So, we need to wait and watch how will these three friends reach the Mount Everest at this age and fulfil the wish of their bestie!

Neena Gupta is essaying the role of Boman Irani's wife in this movie, and thus she is introduced as Neena Gupta as Shabina Siddiqui! Boman Irani introduced him as Javed Siddiqui in the earlier released first look poster… Well, Sarika's is introduced as Mala Trivedi. She also looked great holding a backpack in the poster. In the earlier released poster, Amitabh Bachchan is introduced as Amit Srivastava and the movie celebrates life and friendship. It will release on 11th November, 2022!

Along with these three ace actors, the movie also has Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Sheen Dass and Abhishek Singh Pathania in prominent roles.

This Sooraj Barjatya directorial is produced by the director along with Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal under the Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media banners. Uuchai movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022!

At the trailer launch event, Anupam Kher spoke and said, "Mera filmi janam Rajshri production mein hua hai (My film career started because of Rajshri productions). I owe my career, ups, and downs to Rajshri. Sooraj was the 5th assistant on Saaransh. He was the producer's son, but no one was giving him work. So I told him to bring my dialogues file and he was very happy to do that. I have done 4 films with him now. When Sooraj narrated (to me) the story of Uunchai, I said fantastic, and was very happy to get the opportunity to work with Bachchan Saab after so long."

He also added, "It has been a great journey with Bachchan Saab from Aakhri Raasta to Uunchai. When I asked Sooraj about the cast, he said there is a nice role for Boman, but he does not have dates and has some personal commitments. So I called him later and convinced him to do the film".

Even Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about his bond with Rajashri banner and said, "This is not my first association with Rajshri, I have worked with them in my earlier days. Jaya and Abhishek too have worked with them. It is an honour for me that Sooraj ji gave me a chance to work in a film like Uunchai with such great actors. I would like to congratulate everyone."

Even director Sooraj also spoke about Amitabh and said, "Amit ji has been the easiest actor I have worked with. Spending time with him off the set in the van was ever special because he would talk about poetry and filmmaking. We would learn so much from him, but on the set, he would just listen. That's the greatness of an actor like him."