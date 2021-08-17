Vaani Kapoor Opens Up On Financial Crunch And Says, I Never Really Tried To Short Sell Myself

It is all known that Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta starrer Bell Bottom movie is all set to hit the screens on 19th August, 2021. Being a thriller movie, Lara Dutta is essaying the role of Indira Gandhi while Vaani Kapoor will be seen as Akshay Kumar's wife who is a spy.



Well, Vaani Kapoor spoke to the media about the movie and also opened up on her financial crunch… "For sure. I have been supporting myself, I haven't taken a penny from my parents from the age of 18-19 and I have been supporting myself, I was modelling, making my own money. This was also very new territory for me, I was very clueless, I was very under confident, I didn't know what I am doing, I didn't know how to go about it. But there is a certain vision one has for themselves, I had that vision and I stuck by my beliefs."



She added, "So, I never really tried to short sell myself, that's one thing I was very certain about from day one. There has been financial crunch and all, I am not very privileged where I come from an extremely affluent family. My family has gone through ups and downs as well, and I am proud that I have been able to make things work for myself, single-handedly."



Finally, she concluded by speaking about the movie and shared her experience working with ace actor Akshay Kumar… "The character does have a surprise element which is not there in the trailer. She is very different from Tara of 'Shuddh Desi Romance' or Shyra of 'Befikre'. Besides, it was interesting to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar, he is a big megastar. There are certain stars who are loved by the masses and to share screen space with them is a huge boost for an actor because you also get to connect with his audience. And my father is a huge fan of his, it is literally like I have fulfilled his wish."



Bell Bottom movie is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.



This movie will hit the big screens on 19th August, 2021 and that too in 3D!

