Vaccination drive: Big B to join Pope, Biden and others in global event

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan joins a host of international personalities including Pope Francis and US President Joe Biden in a globally televised special titled Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World, which aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the Covid-19 vaccine to everyone everywhere. The special programme is aired globally on Sunday evening according to India time.

The concert has been pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and hosted by international pop star Selena Gomez. It will include a night of musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R, and joined by Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are serving as Campaign Chairs of VAX LIVE and will deliver an important global message for vaccine equity during the event. Pope Francis, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Amitabh Bachchan apart, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic of Croatia will also make appearances.

Big B shared an urgent plea from India, where cases continue to rise, saying: "My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of COVID-19.