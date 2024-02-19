Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Share Adorable Pregnancy Announcement, Bollywood reacts

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, a beloved couple in Bollywood, tied the knot in 2021. After three years of marriage, they joyfully announced their upcoming parenthood. Their pregnancy reveal sparked a wave of warm wishes and congratulations from fellow celebrities.

Recently, on February 18, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture featuring himself, his wife Natasha Dalal, and their furry friend Joey. Alongside the photo, Varun shared the exciting news, expressing their happiness and seeking blessings and love from everyone.

The post instantly garnered a flood of affectionate comments from various stars in the film industry. Karan Johar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and many others showered the couple with heartfelt congratulations and love-filled emojis.

Sonam Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Armaan Malik, Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Aditya Seal, Shaheen Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Kiara Advani were among those who joined in the joyous celebration with their warm wishes and love-filled messages.

In addition to their personal happiness, Varun Dhawan continues to shine professionally, gearing up for his upcoming film "Baby John". Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline, stellar performances, and thrilling action sequences. Alongside Varun Dhawan, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.