Varun Dhawan praises India's dancing talent

Actor Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the dance movie 'Street Dancer 3D,' and is these days heaping praise on the dancing talent of the country.

He claims over the next ten years, India will take over the global dance scene.

"The kind of talent Indian dancers have, I can say proudly we are one of best countries when it comes to dance. In the next 10 years, India is going to take over the dance scene.

Dancers in our country struggle a lot because dance never used to be considered as a profession," said Varun, at the launch of the song "Garmi" from 'Street Dancer 3D' in Mumbai.

He was accompanied by co-actor Nora Fatehi, the film's director Remo D'Souza and producer Lizelle D'Souza.

He added: "I have spent so much time with dancers -- and Remo sir is one of them -- because he started as a background dancer.

It gets really tough when parents of dancers or society don't look at dance as a career. They (parents) feel that their kids are damaging their family's reputation by dancing because it is not work.

I feel that it's work. They (dancers) travel to train in the morning and then reach their dancing venues. Sometimes they practice on the road, so this film is dedicated to all the dancers because if you can feel the music then anybody can dance."

'Street Dancer 3D' highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music.

Talking about the film's message, Varun said: "Our characters in the film are dancing for India, and (they are) Pakistani immigrants. I think your motive behind being a dancer matters, and it drove me to do the film."