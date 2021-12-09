Vicky – Katrina Wedding: 'Sehra Bandi' Ceremony Begins Ahead Of The 'Pehras'

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to tie a knot in a few minutes. Well, the wedding rituals have already begun and according to the sources, Vicky Kaushal's 'Sehra Bandi' ceremony has begun ahead of the 'Pehras'. These both B-Town stars are definitely going to make all their fans go happy on their D-Day.



Speaking about the 'Sehra Bandi' ritual, it is a special ritual done for the groom before the 'Baarat' starts. Groom's sister and uncle (mama) tie the 'Sehra' and then the wedding rituals begin!

According to the sources, Vicky is all set to make a grand entry into the mandap and even Katrina Kaif will step into the mandap through a 'Royal Rajasthani Dholi' which is accentuated with mirror work. Coming to Vicky's entry, he will make his grandeur entry by arriving in a royal chariot which is driven by seven horses.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha who is the best buddy of these lovebirds wished them doling out, "I'm very happy for them (Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal). I wish them well. But I will wish them in person."

Well, in yesterday's Sangeet, Vicky danced specially on Hardy Sandhu's "Bijlee Bijlee…" song along with Katrina Kaif. The beautiful bride wore a custom-made pink lehenga for Sangeet while Vicky looked handsome in rose-printed Sherwani. Well, the wedding is taking place at Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan. All the guests arrived yesterday itself and also enjoyed the Mehndi and Sangeet parties!

We are eagerly awaiting to witness the wedding pics of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal!