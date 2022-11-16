Vicky Kaushal And Karan Johar's 'Govinda Naam Mera' Will Stream Directly On OTT

Till now we have witnessed Bollywood's young and talented actor Vicky Kaushal in some decent and serious roles in Sardar Udham, Uri, etc., movies. But now, he teamed up with ace filmmaker Karan Johar to deliver an extreme action and comedy movie 'Govinda Naam Mera'. The title itself is exciting and raised expectations on it. Off late, the producer and the actor dropped the interesting promo from the movie and also unveiled that the movie will be a direct OTT release…



Both Karan and Vicky shared the new promo of the Govinda Naam Mera movie and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Karan Johar shared the promo and also wrote, "Ladies & gentlemen, @vickykaushal09 seems to have chosen...#FunVicky! Buckle up, you don't want to be missing this ride! #GovindaNaamMera coming soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @ajit_andhare @bhumipednekar @kiaraaliaadvani @shashankkhaitan @viacom18studios @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films @sonymusicindia".

Vicky Kaushal also shared the promo and wrote, "Picked the #FunVicky option. See you soon! Sambhaal lena. #GovindaNaamMera coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar".

Going with the promo, Karan and Vicky meet to discuss the subject where the filmmaker first doles out that Vicky should pick some entertaining roles as till now he did some decent movies itself. So, Vicky asks Karan about the movie and then he starts narrating the characteristics of the lead role. His name will be Govinda but everything is a mess in his life; he will be a background dancer and have many debts. His wife will have an extramarital affair but one thing which made Vicky excite is Govinda will have a girlfriend but the romance is just restricted only to Mumbai rains. Vicky remains unconvinced with the script as the lead role has many backlogs and his problems are never-ending! But KJO blackmails him by asking him to pick either Student Of The Year 3 or Govinda Naam Mera.

The promo is all hilarious and the movie will directly stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as his wife and Kiara Ali Advani will essay the role of his girlfriend in this entertainer.

This Shashank Khaitan directorial is been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Meha and the filmmaker under the Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios banner.

The release date will be announced soon and the shooting of this movie has been wrapped up!

Speaking about Vicky's work front, he is lined-up with a bunch of movies… He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled project, The Great Indian Family, Anand Tiwari's untitled movie, Dunki and Sam Bahadur films.