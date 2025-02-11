Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna kidnap "Chhaava" director Laxman Utekar for a mini photoshoot

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are currently busy promoting their forthcoming historical drama, "Chhaava".

Recently, the 'Animal' actress took to her IG and dropped a couple of fun snaps with her co-star.

The first photo shows Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna with director Laxman Utekar. This was followed by some adorable clicks of the 'Chhaava' duo. While Rashmika Mandanna looked pretty as always in a yellow salwar kameez, Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a white pant and shirt, paired with a black blazer.

"Laxman sir is so busy with all the editing and all of the serious film work and so Vicky and I thought we’ll kidnap him and do off a mini photoshoot.. and after that we ended up doing our lil shoot to tell you guys that- ‘Chhaava is coming out in 3 days and we are so so excitedddd!", the diva captioned the post.

Yesterday, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna offered prayers at the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar during the ongoing promotional tour of "Chhaava".

Rashmika Mandanna looked beautiful in a pink salwar kameez with golden embellish, whereas Vicky Kaushal wore a white kurta and pajama.

Sharing his experience of visiting the Golden Temple, Vicky Kaushal penned a note on his Instagram, "There’s something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru."

The 'Masaan' actor also dropped a few snippets from the religious visit on social media.

In the meantime, Vicky Kaushal kickstarted the promotions for "Chhaava" by seeking blessings at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s city. He offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the drama, whereas Rashmika Mandanna will play Maharani Yesubai.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant.

Produced by Maddock Films, "Chhaava" is expected to be out in the cinema halls on 14th February, 2025.