Vicky Kaushal Opens About The Impact Of The Stardom On His Personal Life

Bollywood's ace actor Vicky Kaushal is all enjoying the best phase of his career… He is now busy with a couple of prestigious projects like 'Immortal Ashwathama'. Recently he spoke to the media and opened up on how fame and stardom impacted his life.

Vicky spoke to Cosmopolitan India about how the fame and stardom, "With fame, I think one ends up becoming a little guarded. Because, your personal lives suddenly come into the public domain and you don't want all the discussion and scrutiny to affect your loved ones. Earlier, I was more forthcoming about everything in my life. But stuff gets written about you without any authenticity, without it being cross-checked. It almost becomes a game of Chinese whispers how it starts and how it ends are two completely different stories altogether. And then you have to offer up several clarifications and justifications. So, with time, I have learnt to be more careful about issues that are not work-related, and to safeguard my privacy."

He further added, "I don't like the way things work on social media you get judged too soon. The appreciation is a blessing, but sometimes, this uncalled-for trolling can be upsetting," he confessed. He added, "However, I won't trade what I have for anything else. The good is so good, it overshadows the bad. I did want to be an actor, but I hadn't thought, in my wildest dreams, that God would be so kind to me."

Speaking about his work front, Vicky will be next seen in 'Immortal Ashwathama' movie. This flick is being directed by Aditya Dhar and is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner.

Well speaking to the media, Vicky also doled out, "Ashwatthama is Aditya's dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It's going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can't wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team."

Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of 'Ashwatthama' in this movie who is the son of Pandavs and Kauravas guru Dronacharya. Ashwatthama is given the boon of immortality.