Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings At Gurudwara After Winning Big At IIFA Technical Awards 2022

Bollywood's ace actor Vicky Kaushal is presently enjoying his married life as he recently tied a knot with glam doll Katrina Kaif. He is also in the best phase of his career as he has 2-3 interesting movies in his hand. Off late, the winners of the prestigious IIFA Technical Awards 2022 have been announced and this 'Raazi' actor's Sardar Udham movie has bagged the highest awards! On this special occasion, Vicky visited Gurudwara to seek blessings! He also shared a pic on his Instagram and expressed his happiness…

Vicky is seen seeking the blessings of God in Gurudwara… He also wrote, "Nirbhau. Nirvair"…

Here is the complete list of IIFA Technical Awards 2022… Take a look!

• Best Cinematography – Avik Mukhopadhyay (Sardar Udham)

• Best Editing – Chandrashekhar Prajapati (Sardar Udham)

• Best Special Effects (Visuals) – NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP (Sardar Udham)

• Best Choreography for Chaka Chak – Vijay Ganguly (Atrangi Re)

• Best Background Score – A. R. Rahman (Atrangi Re)

• Best Screenplay – Sandeep Shrivastava (Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani)

• Best Dialogue – Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo (Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati)

• Best Sound Design – Lochan Kanvinde (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and others)

• Best Sound Mixing – Ajay Kumar P.B., Manik Batra (83 starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and more).

Speaking about Sardar Udham movie, it was shot in Russia, UK, Ireland, Germany and North India. Going with the plot, it is set against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Vicky who will be seen as Sardar Udham ji will assassinate Michael O'Dwyer who was responsible for the deadly massacre. This incident happened in 1919 and thousands of people were killed by the English army!

Sardar Udham Singh movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and is produced by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya under the Rising Sun Films and Kino Works banners. This movie also has Banita Sandhu as Shruti Tiwari and Amol Parashar as Bhagat Singh! It is aired on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform from 16th October, 2021!