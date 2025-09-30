Live
Vijay Says CM Should Target Him, Not TVK Members After Karur Stampede
“TVK leader Vijay says CM Stalin should target him, not party members, after 41 people died in a stampede at his Karur rally. He pledges to continue his political journey.”
TVK leader Vijay spoke in a video on September 30, three days after a stampede at his rally in Karur that killed 41 people on September 27. He said this was the most painful moment of his life. Vijay asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take any action against him personally, not his party members.
Vijay said his “heart is heavy with pain” and thanked the people who came to see him during his tour. He said safety was always the top priority. TVK chose safe rally places and got police permission.
He explained that he did not go immediately to the Karur site to avoid more problems. He sent his condolences to families who lost loved ones and wished a quick recovery for the injured. He promised to meet the victims soon and thanked those who supported him.
Vijay said rallies in other districts were safe and questioned why this only happened in Karur. He said the rally followed all rules.
He criticized FIRs and arrests against some TVK members, asking CM Stalin to target him instead. Vijay said the party’s political work will continue “stronger and braver than ever.”