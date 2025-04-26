Vivek Oberoi’s fierce look as Zafar Khan unveiled in ‘Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath’

Chauhan Studios has dropped the first-look motion poster of Vivek Oberoi as Zafar Khan in the much-anticipated historical drama Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath. Accompanied by the tagline, “Zafar Khan, the brutal face of history that #Somnath never forgot! #HarHarMahadev,” the intense poster hints at an epic tale of sacrifice and valor. The film is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on May 16, 2025.

Directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under Chauhan Studios, the movie stars Sooraj Pancholi in the lead as Veer Hamirji Gohil, alongside Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The drama pays tribute to the forgotten warriors who defended the Somnath temple against invaders in the 14th century. Sooraj Pancholi, who is also creatively involved in the project, essays the role of Hamirji Gohil, the courageous leader who fought bravely for ten days before attaining martyrdom.

Vivek Oberoi’s portrayal of the ruthless Zafar Khan adds a chilling layer to the narrative, spotlighting one of history’s darkest figures. Suniel Shetty is also expected to play a pivotal role, strengthening the film’s themes of honor, resistance, and brotherhood.

The motion poster and early promos have generated strong buzz among both audiences and historians. With its rich patriotic undertones, grand production design, and emotional storytelling, Kesari Veer aims to bring an unsung chapter of Indian history vividly to life. The film will be distributed globally by Panorama Studios.