War 2: Shraddha Kapoor Joins Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR for a Dance Number

Shraddha Kapoor is making headlines with reports of her possible appearance in ‘War 2.’ Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action-packed sequel is part of the YRF Spy Universe and is set for release on August 14 next year. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, with Jr NTR playing the antagonist. Adding to the excitement, Shraddha is reportedly in discussions to feature in a special song alongside Hrithik and Jr NTR. While this news has created a buzz, official confirmation is yet to come.

Jr NTR, who was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport, is rumored to have traveled to Mumbai for the film’s shoot. The anticipation for ‘War 2’ skyrocketed after Hrithik Roshan’s celebrated cameo in ‘Tiger 3.’ With its gripping storyline and ensemble cast, ‘War 2’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2025.

This news comes shortly after Shraddha was reportedly replaced in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ She was initially considered for a special song with Allu Arjun, but negotiations didn’t materialize. The track eventually went to Sreeleela, as revealed in the ‘Pushpa 2’ trailer. Despite this setback, Shraddha’s possible involvement in ‘War 2’ has reignited enthusiasm among her fans.

Shraddha Kapoor’s name is also linked to other high-profile projects. She is rumored to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Dhoom 4.’ The two were last seen together in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was well-received last year.

In addition, Shraddha is working on ‘Naagin,’ a supernatural thriller directed by Nikhil Dwivedi. The film aims to reimagine the iconic myth of shape-shifting serpents with a modern twist.