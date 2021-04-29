When Irrfan Khan Shocked His Family He Would Fast On The Special Day Associated With Lord Shiva, Says Sutapa

In 2020, Bollywood lost a few iconic actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. Well, versatile actor Irrfan Khan has breathed his last on 29th April, 202 and thus it turns first death anniversary tomorrow. But still, he remains in the hearts of movie buffs and his fans with his classic movies. Well, Sutapa spoke to the media and reminisced her husband and also opened about many things.

She told that, Irrfan also used to keep fasts on the occasion of Lord Shiva's special day being a Muslim. "Irrfan couldn't fast, though he wanted desperately to in the last two years. He would say ki ek din hafte mein main fasting karunga hi (I will fast once a week). And he gave a shock to his relatives saying, 'Maine soch liya hai ki main somvaar ka fast karunga, Shivji ka din hota hai'.(I have decided that I will fast on a Monday as it is the day of Lord Shiva)."

She further added, "Mere ko toh yeh bhi lagta tha ki he will make his own religion. If nothing had happened, cancer had not happened even then. He was destined to leave this showbiz and go on some search of his own. He was on the journey of a search, of himself, of this world, bigger things than this world, parallel reality, parallel world. He was constantly into it - reading and studying, you know. He was like a kaise main kahoon, matlab ek yatri hota hai na duniya mein (how should I put it - there is just a traveller in the world)? That was the only reality - he did not believe in it. Religion for him was spirituality. During this period, he read the Upanishads, he read Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Vivekananda... but he was never a typically 'religious' person. Osho, Mahaveer, he read everything."

Sutapa also told that Irrfan never believed in any tags like religion, caste or anything else which divided the people.

Irrfan Khan died battling with neuroendocrine tumour and also took treatment for almost 2 years for this deadly disease.